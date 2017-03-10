× Tigers fall flat in AAC Tournament loss to UCF

HARTFORD, CT. – Matt Williams had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, B.J. Taylor scored 14 with five assists and No. 4 seed UCF beat fifth-seeded Memphis 84-54 on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

UFC (21-10) will play top-seeded and No. 12-ranked SMU in the semifinals on Saturday. The Knights, who have won six in a row, lost their only regular-season meeting with SMU.

After a dunk by Rivers gave Memphis a 10-4 lead, the Tigers missed their next 14 field-goal attempts and went scoreless for more than 5 minutes as UCF scored 18 straight points to start a 33-7 run and take a 43-26 lead into halftime. The Knights hit six 3-pointers, including three in a row by Williams, during the stretch. UCF then opened the second half with an 11-1 run to open a 27-point lead and cruised from there.

Brothers Dedric and K.J. Lawson combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Memphis (19-13), but made just 7 of 24 shots. The Tigers, who have lost six of their last seven games, were held 20 points below their scoring average (74.6).