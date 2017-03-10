× Three suspects charged in connection to Horn Lake shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a Horn Lake mother injured this past week.

Christopher Johnson, Derek Perry and Micheal Perry were all charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, which is a felony charge.

Authorities said one more suspect is being sought at this time.

Christalee Washington was shot outside her home on Haynes Drive Monday night after a group of people showed up wanting to fight her children, her son told WREG.

There had reportedly been a fight earlier in the day among the juveniles.

“The dude, he had a jacket on but he like pulled it up so my dad could see the gun, and so when he did that my dad hit him and he dropped the gun and was like, ‘Alright, say no more!’ Three seconds later, he was like ‘Watch out Pete!’ Next thing I know about eight shots went off and it scraped the pole. It was supposed to hit me but it hit my mom in the face,” he said.

He said this wasn’t the first time he’s been targeted.

“I think it’s the same person that’s shot at me before,” he said.

Anyone with information should contact the Horn Lake Police Department at (662) 393-6174.