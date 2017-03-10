× Texas man arrested for transporting cocaine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Texas man is behind bars in Shelby County after caught trying to transport drugs to Nashville.

According to the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, Jose Angel Sanchez was pulled over Tuesday on I-40 near Airline Road. When asked about where he was headed, the 61-year-old reportedly gave the officer contradictory statements that made him suspicious.

A narcotics canine was called to the scene and alerted officers to the back of Sanchez’s car. That’s where they found five kilos, or 13.5 pounds, of cocaine hidden in the truck’s headliner.

The suspect was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.