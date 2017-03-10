× Southaven Police looking for suspect wanted in a string of robberies

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Dollar General on Airways in Southaven has been the site of two robberies this week.

Southaven Police told WREG they believe 22-year-old Martez Greene is responsible. They issued a warrant for Greene’s arrest late Thursday.

Lieutenant Mark Little said it’s possible he also robbed the Rite Aid on Stateline Road Wednesday night.

“Same individual, same type of clothing, same MO, so we feel like this is actually the same person.”

Police said they actually caught up with the suspect earlier this week. They say a man fitting his description was sitting in the Big Lots parking lot, just after the Rite Aid was robbed.

“A little while after that robbery an officer saw a suspicious vehicle and was going to check it out and it ran. So we had a little short pursuit but the officer terminated because it was going into the state of Tennessee,” said Lt. Little.

He said in addition to moving into another jurisdiction, the officer involved in the pursuit identified some safety issues, so he called it off. But, he said that short time provided them with more information about Greene.

They said he has a distinctive limp and he may be driving a silver Chrysler Sebring with Tennessee tag Z06 26G.

“Best case scenario would be for him to walk in these doors and come talk to our detectives and let us figure out what all went on and maybe we can get all these questions answered.”

If you have any information regarding Greene’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.