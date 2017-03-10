× Rebels’ NCAA hopes dashed with loss to Razorbacks

NASHVILLE – Manuale Watkins drove for a layup with 1:28 left to put Arkansas ahead 71-70, and the Razorbacks held off Mississippi 73-72 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Arkansas (24-8) has won seven of eight and will play Vanderbilt, a 72-62 overtime winner over No. 17 Florida, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Daryl Macon hit two free throws with 23.8 seconds left to pad Arkansas’ lead, and the Razorbacks needed every point as the Rebels took and missed a flurry of shots in the final 10 seconds before Justas Furmanavicius’ layup just before the buzzer.

Macon finished with 17 points, including 9 of 10 at the free throw line. Jaylen Barford and Dusty Hannahs each added 13.

Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 26 points.