Raleigh residents cleaning up after storms slam neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighborhoods in Raleigh spent Friday cleaning up after they were hit hard by a storm Thursday night.

One of the streets hit hard was Cameo Avenue. High winds topped a massive tree in front of a home. It’s branches smashed a nearby car and closed the street to through traffic.

“I just got down on the floor and prayed. Everything happened so fast. A BOOM!” exclaimed homeowner Jacqueline Walker.

Walker is calling herself thankful. She’s uninjured after sitting inside the home where the large tee fell.

Nearby several other downed trees destroyed another carport and the car inside.

“It happened so fast,” she explained.

She’s not the only one giving thanks. A block from her home, on Milnor Drive, WREG was there moments after a tree came crashing through Raymond Williams’ home. He escaped injuries by inches.

“First I was in the chair and then we heard the noise so I got up ya know to get some lights on so right after I got up that’s where it went through I would’ve been in that chair see? ” he explained showing how a branch now sits in his chair.

Williams and his wheelchair bound wife, were at one point were trapped in the home before first responders could make it to them.

“Trapped in–the whole hallways we were trapped so I had to crawl through to get to the door to let the fire department in,” explained Williams.

After the storm passed, neighbors dealt with no power, but with no damage to her home 91-year-old Dorothy Kennedy said that’s the least of her problems.

“When you look at something like this that’s very minor,” said Kennedy.

Damage done, those we talked to are just counting their blessings.

“Just glad nobody is hurt,” said Williams.

Williams and Walker are both staying with relatives since damage was done to their homes.