Police: Female teen shot, suspect in custody

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An Olive Branch teen has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, the 17-year-old female was at a home on Shenandoah Drive near Craft and Goodman Road when she was shot. The suspect in the case is a 16-year-old male.

The girl was rushed to the Regional medical Center, and the boy was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any other information at this time.