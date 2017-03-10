Police: Female teen shot, suspect in custody
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An Olive Branch teen has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon.
According to police, the 17-year-old female was at a home on Shenandoah Drive near Craft and Goodman Road when she was shot. The suspect in the case is a 16-year-old male.
The girl was rushed to the Regional medical Center, and the boy was taken into custody.
Authorities have not released any other information at this time.
34.961760 -89.829532