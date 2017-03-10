Missing 17-year-old Ohio girl found in Massachusetts

PARMA, Ohio – An Ohio teen missing since Saturday afternoon has been found safe in Massachusetts and a man has been arrested in the case, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators located missing 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman at a home in Salem, Massachusetts, according to Parma police Capt. Kevin Riley.

Officers were called to Bitterman’s house on Augustine Drive in Parma just before 10 p.m. on March 4 to take the missing person’s report. The teen was last seen walking away from her home at about 2:30 p.m, according to police.

FBI agents in Cleveland contacted the Boston office, who went to the residence and found Bitterman. Parma police said she was unharmed.

Agents also arrested an unidentified 19-year-old man. He will be extradited to Ohio.

The teen’s family thanked the community for its support, in a news release from police on Friday.

The FBI joined the search for the teen earlier this week. On Thursday, authorities searched the Cleveland Metroparks West Creek Reservation for signs of Bitterman because the area is in close proximity to her home:

