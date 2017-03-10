Marchers take to the streets to protest the Dakota Pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- People in Memphis took a stand for water, marching against the Dakota Pipeline Friday evening.

"Water's the only thing that matters. Our earth is the only thing that matters because without that, it doesn't matter how much money you have, you can't sustain yourself if you don't have these natural resources," said Zanya Mudbone Cruz.

The rally called "I Stand with Standing Rock" started at Beale Street Landing. Demonstrators then walked to City Hall to show their support.

The said our water is threatened by large corporations that want to drill into our water sources.

This was one of several marches happening Friday night across the nation.