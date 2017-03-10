× Manhunt underway after suspect reportedly tried to grab child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the hunt for a man who reportedly tried to grab a child Friday evening.

According to authorities, the child was approached by the man in the 7100 block of Winchester Road around 6:30 p.m. When he tried to grab them, the child took off and called police.

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Riverdale and Winchester.

Police were only able to provide WREG with a vague description. The suspect is 5’9″, 200 pounds, was wearing a black hoodies and black shoes.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.