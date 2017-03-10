× Good Samaritan buys $749 plane ticket for little girl

Thanks to a complete stranger, a man received a plane ticket free of charge for his two-year-old daughter.

In a story posted on the Facebook page “Love What Matters” a witness describes watching a touching moment of generosity displayed by a stranger.

A father and his two-year-old daughter were checking into their flight when an agent asked his daughter’s age. As the toddler was above the age limit to fly without a ticket, the agent then asked to see the girl’s ticket. The man was extremely distraught upon learning that he would have to purchase her a $749 ticket and turned away to make phone calls when a stranger approached him.

A woman in line behind him had heard the predicament and, after speaking quietly to the man for a moment, proceeded to go to the counter and tell the agent she wanted to purchase the ticket for the little girl.

The man reportedly hugged the woman and asked for her name and how he could repay her. She told him not to worry about it.

Many have commented on the post saying that they know her. One woman commented, “She is an inspiration every time I see her and is constantly giving freely.”