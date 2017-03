× Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is in for some cold weather over the weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory.

The advisory will be active Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the entire WREG viewing area.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be between 33 and 36 degrees.

For the latest weather information, click here.