Family’s son dies just weeks after his little brother drowns
BORDEN, In. — A family in Indiana is facing yet another tragedy just six weeks after their toddler accidentally drowned.
According to WAVE, Peter Roberts was traveling down I-60 Wednesday morning when he drove into a ditch. He over corrected, sending his car across the median into oncoming traffic. He reportedly hit two vehicles head on.
“The father jumped out and I think he was in shock and I don’t know how bad he was hurt, he was stumbling, falling on the ground trying to get to his son,” one witness told the news station.
Tragically, his six-year-old son Ayden was killed in the crash.
The crash comes just a little over a month after the family lost their 2-year-old son, William. The child reportedly wandered away from the family’s yard and was found in a creek about 12 hours later.
His death was ruled an accident.