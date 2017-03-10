× Family’s son dies just weeks after his little brother drowns

BORDEN, In. — A family in Indiana is facing yet another tragedy just six weeks after their toddler accidentally drowned.

According to WAVE, Peter Roberts was traveling down I-60 Wednesday morning when he drove into a ditch. He over corrected, sending his car across the median into oncoming traffic. He reportedly hit two vehicles head on.

“The father jumped out and I think he was in shock and I don’t know how bad he was hurt, he was stumbling, falling on the ground trying to get to his son,” one witness told the news station.

Tragically, his six-year-old son Ayden was killed in the crash.

The crash comes just a little over a month after the family lost their 2-year-old son, William. The child reportedly wandered away from the family’s yard and was found in a creek about 12 hours later.

His death was ruled an accident.