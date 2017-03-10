× Two families become trapped inside homes during storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As storms rolled through the Mid-South, first responders rushed to help a man trapped inside his home.

In the first incident, WREG was told three people were inside a home when a tree suddenly fell on top of the home in the 3304 block of Gatewood. Two individuals were able to get out, but the third had to be rescued by Memphis Fire crews.

They are all expected to be okay.

Around the same time, a husband and wife became trapped inside a home int he 4800 block of Milnor. A firefighter had to carry the wife to safety, while the husband crawled out.