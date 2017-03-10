× Dyersburg prepares for winter weather while cleaning up from storm

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — People in the city of Dyersburg are still cleaning up from last week’s storm, and now, they’re bracing for potential winter weather this weekend.

“We’re going to take a look at the forecast and keep a close look at it,” said Mark McCulloch, with the Dyersburg Public Works Department. “There’s a possibility we might slide one salt-spreader in this evening before we leave.”

City crews are trying to clear what they can before Mother Nature strikes again.

“We just load the trucks up and when it’s time to go, we get out there and deal with whatever nature throws at us,” he said.

While still uncertain, there is a chance roads could be covered in ice – or even snow – this weekend, making for a dangerous commute for many Mid-South drivers.

The city has a road grader, backhoes, dump trucks and salt-spreaders ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“We can have those ready to go – probably in an hour we can be spreading salt,” McCulloch said.

Ice is what Lowery’s Wrecking Service owner David Lowery says gets most drivers in trouble.

“Ice is a whole lot worse than the snow,” he said.

So they’re standing by, too, just in case.

“It’s a waiting game” he said. “It’s nothing guaranteed. But you’ve just got to be prepared for the worst.”

When winter weather hits, that means a big spike in business for them, with dozens more people needing help.

“We average anywhere from five to 10 calls a day,” Lowery said, “and that can boost up to 40 to 50 to higher than that.”

His best advice for drivers this weekend is to stay off the roads if you can.

“It can get really bad really quick,” he said.