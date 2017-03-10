× Couple charged in sex trafficking case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The couple charged with holding a teen against her will for sex trafficking has been indicted by a Shelby County grand jury.

In March 2014, Jimmy Bryant and Brittany Ball reportedly kidnapped a girl and held her against her will. They then took pictures of her and posted them on an adult website in order to find customers who were willing to pay for sex.

Both defendants are free this evening after paying their $100,000 and $75,000 bonds respectively.