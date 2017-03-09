Young man shot at Millington shooting range

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A 22-year-old is being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after a shooting at a local shooting range.

The unidentified victim was inside Top Brass Shooting Range around 2:30 p.m. when the gun went off, hitting him in the head. He was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Public Safety Director Gary Graves told the media the victim was alone inside the shooting lanes when it happened. There were also four employees inside the business, but they reportedly didn’t see what happened.

At this time, they are not saying whether the shooting was an accidental discharge or a suicide attempt. However, they did say they are not investigating this as a crime.