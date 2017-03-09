× Which area codes to watch out for when it comes to the ‘One Ring Scam’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar scam is once again making the rounds, so you better protect your money!

It’s being called the “One Ring Scam” and there are three separate ways in can be presented depending on the scammers themselves.

The scammer calls then immediately hangs up before anyone answers. The scammer plays a recording of someone in need once the phone is answered, then immediately hangs up. The criminal sends a text message, urging you to or text them back.

No matter what approach they take, the ultimate goal is to have the victim call back, so they can charge you for using their premium number.

Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself.

Experts say to watch out for certain area codes such as 473, 242, 441, 784, 246 and 473.

For a full list of area codes, click here.