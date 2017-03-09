× Two suspects captured, two still at large following string of robberies in Memphis, Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two suspects are now behind bars and two more are still on the loose following two reported robberies.

Local police told WREG several suspects robbed two cell phones stores in Memphis Thursday, then took off to Southaven. Once across the state line, they hit a third store at Goodman and Swinnea Road.

It was at that point, authorities caught up with them, sending them running to the Trinity Pointe neighborhood.

Two of those suspects have been captured. The other two are still at large.