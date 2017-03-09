× Tigers forward wins American Rookie honor

HARTFORD, CT-SMU junior forward Semi Ojeleye became the first player in American Athletic Conference history to earn both Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors on Thursday. Additionally, SMU head coach Tim Jankovich was voted the Coach of the Year and Memphis redshirt freshman K.J. Lawson was selected the Rookie of the Year.

Lawson joins his brother, Dedric, keeping the Rookie of the Year award in the Lawson family for the second straight season. After appearing in 10 games in 2015-16 and redshirting, Lawson retuned to the Memphis lineup and appeared in all 31 games for the Tigers. Lawson averaged 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, turning in nine double-doubles this season, third-most in The American.