Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for TN, Arkansas counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Mid-South.

The watch, which includes all of the Tennessee and Arkansas counties in the WREG viewing area, is active until 12 a.m.

Scattered hail, gusty winds of up to 70 miles per hour and tornadoes are all possible, the National Weather Services said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee until 12 AM CST pic.twitter.com/IF9cxD5u8T — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 10, 2017