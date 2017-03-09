Police: Murder charges filed after bleach forced down man’s throat

CHICAGO — A woman is being charged with murder after she allegedly overpowered her boyfriend and forced bleach down his throat.

The 24-year-old, Yasmine Elder, and the victim, Darius Ellis, reportedly got into an argument early Monday morning. It’s unclear how, but Elder was able to overpower him, then poured the toxic chemical down his throat.

He was found lying on the ground next to their van. Several hours later, he was dead.

It’s unclear what started the fight, but we do know Elder has been charged with murder as a result of it.

Judge orders Yasmine Elder held on $1M. Accused of pinning boyfriend down & dousing him in bleach (he swallowed & died). More on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6luQ0H5XXu — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) March 9, 2017