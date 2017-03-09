× Mom busted in alleged attack on 70-year-old woman with victim’s cane for saying her child needs manners

NEW YORK — Police in New York say they arrested a mother who flew into a rage when an elderly woman suggested she teach her child some manners, attacking the senior citizen with her own cane in a subway station.

Breonna Turk, 24, surrendered Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman at the Q train station at 86th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan two days earlier, police said.

The senior victim was waiting to enter an elevator when Turk and her young son, who were apparently also wanting to get on, pushed past a crowd getting out at about 2:10 p.m. Monday, a police source told InsideEdition.com.

“You should teach your child to wait till people come out of the elevator instead of trying to get in,” the septuagenarian said as they stepped onto the elevator, according to a police source.

Turk allegedly responded by attacking the elderly woman in full view of the little boy, cops said.

She allegedly threw the victim off the elevator, punched her and then snatched the woman’s cane to continue the attack, the police source said.

She then fled with the child in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The victim suffered a cut to her hand and was left with pain throughout her body, the source said.

Turk was charged with assault in the second degree.

Cops said she lives in a high-rise building about two blocks away from where the incident occurred.

Watch Inside Edition on WREG at 3 p.m.