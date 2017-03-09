× Massive fire destroys home, prompts evacuations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an early morning fire that destroyed a house in South Memphis.

The fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of E. McLemore Ave. near S. Orleans St.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof, which soon collapsed.

Firefighters were kept out of the vacant building due to the dangerous conditions.

Residents in the apartment building next door were told to evacuate since firefighters were concerned about the fire spreading.

Luckily, they were able to keep the flames from spreading.

There were no injuries.