Man pleads guilty in 1999 rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rape case has officially been closed after a man pleaded guilty Thursday to attacking a woman back in 1999.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old victim was walking down the street in Orange Mound when Ronnie Simpson hit her over the head with a gun. He then pulled off her clothes and raped her.

In March 2014, the suspect’s DNA profile was indicted on rape charges to prevent the statute of limitations from running out.

Several weeks later, Simpson was identified as the attacker and he was indicted by a grand jury in March 2016.

Simpson was eventually located in a Austin, Texas homeless shelter and arrested.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to eight years behind bars without parole and will placed on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.