× Grizzlies lose fourth straight game in ugly loss to Clippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Austin Rivers scored 20 points, and Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Clippers solidified their hold on the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while Memphis continued a skid that has reached four straight.

J.J. Redick scored 15 points, Jamal Crawford and Blake Griffin had 14 apiece, and Griffin added 12 rebounds. Los Angeles benefited from 51 percent shooting.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 20 points, and Zach Randolph had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles rebounded from a loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night for its third victory in four games. The Clippers are three games ahead of Memphis for the fifth spot.

The Grizzlies fell into a tie with Oklahoma City for the sixth seed.