Good Samaritans save elderly woman from being hit by train

SADDLE BROOK, N. J. — An 89-year-old woman is alive thanks to the quick actions of a pair of good Samaritans.

According to CBS New York, the elderly woman can often be seen walking around the area using her crutches, so it was no surprise when she started heading across the train tracks Wednesday afternoon. But this time, they were all in for an unexpected surprise when the railroad crossing arms started to come down as the woman was about halfway across the tracks.

Seeing the danger, two men rushed to her aid, getting her off the tracks before the train came zooming by.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.