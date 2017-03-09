Daycare has history of issues with the state despite high rating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It's tough to look at this surveillance video. A worker at Nurturing Young Minds Day Care appears to shake little William Durden Junior before grabbing him by the arm.

William Durden said he watched the video after his son came home with burn marks on his face.

The Department of Children's Services is investigating and so are child care regulators at the Department of Human Services.

"We just made the necessary changes that we needed to in terms of the personnel."

Nurturing Minds owner Senese Duhart confirmed one worker's termination and Director Stephanie Howard said the facility does its part with background checks.

"We're sorry everything happened. We are a three star center, we never had anything of this nature to happen before," she said.

While the owner and director reinforced the fact that they're investigating the situation, WREG found it's another glaring example of day care with three stars that doesn't always equate to quality care. A quick check of the day care's compliance history online shows they fired a worker who thumped a child on the ear.

The director reported the incident to DHS in November 2016. Months before, there were supervision violations, as well as a violation for problems with attendance logs.

WREG also confirmed Nurturing Minds was hit with a $1,000 civil penalty in 2015 for transportation violations and that's not online.

"Is that something that concerns you?"

"It is something that concerns me and it's something that warrants a review."

After watching the video, State Representative Antonio Parkinson sayid he's willing to talk to DHS leaders about a possible change.

"If the public is basing their faith or their confidence in, especially a state generated grading system, then as a state, we need to make sure that it's correct and it's accurate."

Accuracy parents can depend on.