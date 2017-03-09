× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for hitting multiple Southaven stores

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A warrant has been issued for a man authorities believe is responsible for multiple robberies in Southaven.

Martez Greene, 22, allegedly hit the Dollar General Store on Airways Boulevard twice in the past week. They also say he is the suspect who hit the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Stateline Road Wednesday evening.

Thankfully no one was hurt during any of the robberies, but authorities want to locate him as soon as possible.

Greene is said to be driving a silver Chrysler Sebring with TN tags Z06 26G.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the Desoto County Crimestoppers at 662-429-TIPS.