Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers

FOX CROSSING, Wis. — Two Wisconsin men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing 100,000 diapers.

Police in Fox Crossing allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers — valued at more than $45,000 — from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need. The men, John Forbes and Jason Havel, were charged Wednesday with one count of theft of movable property, WLUK-TV reported.

Authorities said the diapers were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a local warehouse. United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly said the items were taken as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

“It appears that it was a theft of opportunity to make some cash,” Fox Crossing Police Lt. Scott Blashka said.

Forbes and Havel were taken into custody Friday after investigators recovered eight pallets of diapers and hygiene products the weekend prior. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys for either man. Both men are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Blashka declined to specify what type of equipment was used in the thefts. It’s unknown how much money the men received from the thefts.

The bank provides diapers for nearly 900 babies each month from low-income families. The program distributed 300,000 diapers in the area last year.

“Our challenge is to make sure we have diapers throughout the year to help the families that need them most,” Kelly said.