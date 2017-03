× US Marshals capture Memphis murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is locked up and charged with first-degree murder.

Rodricus Mason has been wanted since August 2016 for fatally shooting Roan Gardner Jr. in July, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police worked together to track him down to an apartment at Pendleton Street and Lamar Avenue.

Marshals took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.