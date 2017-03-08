× Tim Kaine’s son arrested after allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. — Linwood Michael Kaine, the son of Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, was one of five protesters arrested for allegedly disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally inside the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, according to St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders.

Kaine, along with four others, allegedly chanted and lit fireworks inside the Capitol’s rotunda shortly after the “March 4 Trump” rally began Saturday afternoon.

The group fled and were apprehended by St. Paul police officers a few blocks away, Linders told CNN.

According to the “March 4 Trump” Facebook page, the rally was slated to begin at noon; Kaine’s booking report from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shows he was arrested at approximately 12:20 p.m. CT.

Kaine, 24, was held in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting but was released, Linders said.

Charges were not filed against Kaine or the four others arrested with him but the incident is still under investigation, according to Linders.

Asked to comment on Kaine’s arrest, a spokeswoman for the senator and his wife would only say, “We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Linwood Kaine, who goes by “Woody,” is the youngest son and second of Kaine and Anne Holton’s three children.

He was never on the campaign trail during the 2016 campaign, although his sister, Annella, appeared with at a few events and flew on the campaign plane.

The family’s oldest son, Nat, a Marine, was deployed abroad just after Hillary Clinton named the Virginia senator as her running mate.