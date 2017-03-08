× Seven Gangster Disciples off the streets after retaliation shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Gangster Disciples are off the streets, having pleaded guilty to committing violent acts.

Each of them now face life behind bars in a federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, the charges stemmed from a June 2014 incident in which one member, Florence Anthony, got into an altercation at the Hillview Apartments. Anthony returned to the apartment along with Brandon Milton, who opened fire on the group outside one of the buildings.

Authorities said because no one was hit during the encounter, the gang sent in a security team later that same evening made up of Edwin Carvin, Robert Mallory, Tony Coburn, Erik Reese and Ranito Allen. Their goal was to retaliate against the rival gang members a second time.

Four juveniles and an adult were injured. They all recovered from their injuries.