No charges filed against Osceola officer in shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. — No charges will be filed against an Osceola police officer who shot a teenager while responding to a robbery call.

Zyrion Matloc, 16, was shot February 24 by Officer Jennifer Ephlin.

Several officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell station at 4710 West Keiser around 1:40 a.m.

As police entered the store, three juveniles ran, two out the front and one out the rear door.

Officer Ephlin said she ordered Matloc to stop, but he got into the passenger seat of a car.

Ephlin said she was changing which hand her gun was in when it went off.

Investigators say the bullet “went through the door, exited, then entered the rear of the right passenger seat and hit Matloc in the lower back.”

He was treated and released a few hours after the shooting.

Prosecutor Scott Ellington said that due to the nature of the call it was not “unreasonable, unjust, or unlawful for Ephlin to have her service weapon drawn during the encounter.”