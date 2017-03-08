× Mommy featured in ‘April the Giraffe’ spoof welcomes her own baby

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The expectant mother whose parody of April the Giraffe went viral has officially welcomed her bundle of joy.

Erin Dietrich and her husband welcomed 8 pound 2 ounce Porter Lane into the world just after 6 p.m. In keeping with her giraffe antics, Diertrich sported the same giraffe mask from the video in the announcement.

“Our hearts are overflowing,” she posted. “Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! XOXO”

Dietrich recently became an internet sensation after she produced a video that shows her wearing a giraffe mask pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair and even dances during the whole thing. As of 12 p.m. ET Monday, the video had over 10 million views and 235,000 shares.