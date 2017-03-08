× Mississippi State keeps its season alive with win over LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn-Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 19 points, and 12th-seeded Mississippi State routed LSU 79-52 Wednesday night in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs (16-15) will play fifth-seeded Alabama on Thursday.

Mississippi State now has won two straight for the first time since winning at Arkansas on Jan. 10, then beating Texas A&M on Jan. 14. The Bulldogs took advantage of playing LSU for the second time in five days, and they also snapped a three-game skid in the league tournament with their first win since their opening game in 2014 over Vanderbilt.

Reserve Tyson Carter added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Xavian Stapleton had 13, and Lamar Peters 10.

No. 13 seed LSU (10-21) wraps up the season losing 17 of its final 18 with this possibly coach Johnny Jones’ final game at his alma mater.