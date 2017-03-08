× Mid-Southerners come to 4-year-old St. Jude patient’s aid in time of need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners love to help our neighbors, and that was never more evident than after WREG aired the story of a 4-year-old St. Jude patient whose medication, leg brace and luggage was stolen from her family’s car.

Camille Brye’s family told WREG they are very grateful for the generosity and support they’ve received since Tuesday night.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler learned the family had only been in Memphis for a few hours when they woke up for find their car ransacked outside a hotel on Union Avenue in the Medical District.

“Some people donated clothes and everything. They came to the hotel and bring the stuff for her,” said Camille’s mother, shocked.

In addition, St. Jude replaced the medicine and leg brace, and many donated online.

“I don’t know how many people but it was a lot of people in the last 24 hours.”

We saw dozens of new donations just in the past 24 hours.

One woman wrote “God bless you all. Praying for sweet Cami.”

Another donor wrote “Hope this will help pay for a new PlayStation. So sorry a robber stole from you.”

“We really appreciate it,” said the family.

All they ask for now is for the Mid-South to help nab the thief. Police said they caught him on security cameras leaving the hotel in a maroon Suburban.

As for Camille’s treatment, the family said they don’t know how long they’ll be in Memphis.

“She had a MRI today so things look good. She got good results. Nothing’s changed.”

To help the family in their time of need, click here.