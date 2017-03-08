× MFD investigates possible gas leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters investigated a possible gas leak in the Parkway Village area overnight.

Firefighters were called to American Way near Getwell around 4 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a strong odor of gas in the neighborhood.

For nearly an hour, firefighters had one westbound lane of American Way blocked — but they left the scene once MLGW arrived shortly after 5 a.m.

The gas line is next to Nonconnah Creek and there are no businesses in the immediate vicinity — so no one was in danger.