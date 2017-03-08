× Man indicted for murder and two Family Dollar robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A Memphis man has been indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Christopher G. Williams, 22, is being held without bond.

He is charged with shooting and killing 39-year-old Anthony Beason on September 4, 2016.

Williams was also indicted for two robberies at Family Dollar stores on Jackson and Elvis Presley.

At the first location, he is charged with pointing a gun at the clerk and threatening to kill her.