Man gets 58 years for killing 2 motorcyclists at club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robert Taylor will be behind bars for a long time after being convicted of killing two people in 2014.

Taylor, 38, was sentenced to 25 years each, to be served consecutively, for the deaths of Eric Whitaker, 52, and Jonathan Triplett, 26. He also got eight years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, for a total of 58 years.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in December.

The crime happened in April 2014 at the Gentleman’s Club, which is a popular spot for motorcyclists.

Witnesses said fight broke out, and Taylor was sent out of the club, but he came back with a gun and started shooting, killing Whitaker and Triplett.