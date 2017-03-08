× Man added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list for raping child

A man is wanted in Tennessee for raping a child.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was last seen in Hixson, Tennessee.

He is wanted for rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added him to its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The TBI believes he is armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or send tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.