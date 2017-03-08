× Humboldt alderman in legal trouble again

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Tennessee Alderman is facing some serious charges after reportedly harassing a woman on multiple occasions. This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

WREG has learned this is Humboldt Alderman Don Graves’ second charge in as little as three months.

An unnamed woman reported to Humboldt police that Graves had been harassing her through messages, phone calls and social media. Both the woman and Humboldt police had repeatedly asked him to stop. On Friday, Graves turned himself over to authorities.

In December 2016, Alderman Graves was charged with assault, disorderly contact and resisting arrest after an altercation with officers in the Humboldt Police Department over a traffic report. Graves proceeded to yell at the officers and attempted to put one in a headlock.

The Humboldt alderman went to court Wednesday on the charge of harassment and is pleading not guilty in both cases.

According to WBBJ-TV, the Humboldt mayor has stated that Graves may continue serving as an alderman.