Helena-West Helena man shot in neck, suspect at large

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was shot in the neck Tuesday in Helena-West Helena.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Sebastian Street and North Second Street.

The victim was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, police said. He was in stable condition.

Several people, including an off-duty officer, witnessed the shooting.

Investigators believe there was an ongoing disturbance between the suspect and the victim, which led to the shooting.

Police have named Andra Ewing, 35, of Helena-West Helena as the suspect, but he has not yet been caught.

If you have any information that could help police, call (870) 572-3441.