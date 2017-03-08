Elderly man beaten with a bat over pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- Elvin Holmgren was simply trying to help another human being when he was attacked Friday evening.

The 77-year-old told WREG he opened up his home to 32-year-old Deborah Hoskins and ended up being attacked with a bat over 20 times.

"It went on and on and on."

Holmgren said Hoskins became irate after he refused to change the dinner menu.

"Wanted me to go get a pizza, and I said, `No, I ain`t going. There`s your food on the table, eat it.'''

He was eventually able to get away and flagged down an ambulance.

Police charged Hoskins with second-degree battery for the attack, but she also faces additional charges for the things police said she did once officers showed up to arrest her.

They said she refused to give her name, saying she could only use sign language. She allegedly spoke just fine when asked her birth date, replying "England," then started talking about heaven and the stars.

Once at the police station, officers said they had to use a stun gun on Hoskins because she wouldn't stop running around and screaming.

As for Holmgren, he said Hoskins is no longer welcome inside his home.