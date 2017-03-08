Domestic violence survivor says ex-boyfriend stalks her in and out of jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis woman who says she’s a survivor of domestic violence told WREG despite the restraining orders against her ex-boyfriend, he’s violating court orders. The victim said she’s tired of living a life of fear.

The victim said she reports everything, but every time her ex-boyfriend is arrested he makes bond the same day. Even when locked up, she says he still stalks her from jail.

She reached out to WREG because she doesn’t know what else to do.

"They just tell me to keep pressing charges on him but all the charges are misdemeanors," said the victim.

She doesn’t want her face shown out of fear. She said she has no choice but to hide from her ex- boyfriend, Steven Brown.

"When he saw I called police he fought me like a man, on top of me hitting me with his fist in my face choking me and everything," added the victim.

Brown was arrested for violating parole on an unrelated crime.She thought that would bring peace—but she said Brown didn’t let prison stop him from stalking.

"He harasses me from jail," added the victim.

Prison records confirmed he contacted her more than 500 times while locked up. She filed a restraining order even though he was behind bars.

"He’ll keep calling to curse me out or call names."

When he got out of jail last month, she said the stalking continued. He was charged with aggravated stalking just last week.

His actions have her living in fear to the point she can't even go to work.

"I tried to start a new business but I can’t even advertise. I’m scared to put anything on Facebook because I know he’s going to show up."

WREG went to get Brown’s side of the story. He told us he has not been contacting the victim and asked WREG to leave his shop.

This woman said she just wants help before it’s too late.

"I’ve been to the police department probably 20 times. Nothing happens and I have proof every time," said the victim.

"What’s your biggest fear?"

"That he’s going to kill me."

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office inmates shouldn’t be able to stalk from jail. There is a screening process.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.