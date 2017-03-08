× Chattanooga bus driver indicted in crash that killed six

CHATTANOOGA — The man who crashed a Chattanooga bus that left six children dead has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to WBIR, Johnthony Walker faces six charges including vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

He is scheduled to be in court at the end of March.

On November 21, 2016, Walker was driving 37 students home when the bus left the road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree. Police said he was driving too fast at the time of the crash.