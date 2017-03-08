Attempted robbery in parking lot sends bullets flying through library windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Patricia Rogers said she knew exactly what she was hearing almost as soon as she heard it.

"And I said, 'Oh, that was a gunshot,' and I got up under the computer desk."

The local activist just happened to be sitting in the library on Knight Arnold near Perkins when a stray bullet flew right through the window.

"Everybody else was kind of stunned. They didn`t seem to be moved by it, but I said, 'That was a gunshot!'"

It happened around noon, when police said two men tried to rob another man out in the parking lot behind the library. Shots were fired, sprinkling bullets everywhere.

Library employees said it took a while for it to sink in just what had happened, when another bullet showed up in their window.

"We just thought that someone had thrown a brick or a rock and broken glass," said Librarian Susan Berry.

No one was near the window during the shooting.

"We do take great measures to ensure the safety of our customers and our staff, so I never believed that anybody was not safe here," said Librarian Debbie Stevens.