MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your carrier is AT&T, you may have some issues calling 911.

AT&T reported service issues in West Tennessee and the surrounding area that are also affecting 911 calls.

It’s working on the issue, but the carrier isn’t sure when it will be fixed.

If you’re having trouble getting through, call (901) 545-COPS in the meantime.