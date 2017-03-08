A string of Burglaries in the Nutbush area

NUTBUSH – Neighbors in the Nutbush area on high alert tonight after several burglaries.

There have been seven break-ins over the past two days and some of them happened in broad daylight.

Memphis Police say it’s unknown if these incidents are related but imagine having your home or business broken into not once… not twice… but three times in the past few months. That’s exactly what happened to two victims we spoke too.

“The fence is broken,” said Worku Wardofa Owner of Jacks on Grocery & Deli.

A hole drilled in the front door lock at Jacks on Grocery & Deli on Jackson Avenue.

“This is what they broke, they open this and they opened this,” said Wardofa.

Electrical wires cut behind the store.

“They turned off the power,’ said Wardofa.

That’s when the cameras stop working but before that, you can see the suspects here on surveillance video.

Wardofa says Monday marks third time someone has broke into his business.

“First time they came Dec. 2nd of last year, they broke in from the back and they took everything out,” said Wardofa.

The second time, just three weeks later…

“They tried to get in from the roof,” said Wardofa.

But they didn’t get in.

“It might be the same people doing it again and again,” said Wardofa.

Another man who lives just seven minutes down the road at The Lakes at Epping Way came home from work Monday to find his apartment ransacked.

He didn’t want to show his face or use his name for safety reasons.

“So I come in here and looked first where I put the money and wasn`t under here.”

$5,000 in savings, gone!

This isn`t the first time his place was broken into, which he says he reported to his leasing office.

“November 11th, I remember that weekend like it was yesterday but this time I took further action because it was twice in four months.” “Yea it’s tragic if you ask me, tragic.”

Both men are hoping this doesn’t happen again.

“We need more police around here,” said Wardofa.

“I took action and I`m actually trying to get away, yes move away from here.

No arrest have been made, police are reminding you, if you have information that leads to the burglars arrest.. crimestoppers offers a cash reward.