Truck smashes into check cashing store before robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck smashed into a check cashing store moments before a robbery Tuesday.

Several men jumped out of the truck and stole items from an Ace Cash Express.

A person at the store was injured, though it’s not known how severe those injuries are.

When they ran out of the store, they got into a black Nissan Juke and took off.

The truck was left on the scene.

The store is located at 3310 Jackson Avenue.

A few minutes later, police found the Nissan crashed into a house near Orchi and Berkshire.

The three men ran off carrying TV’s which were apparently taken from the store.

Police are setting up a perimeter.