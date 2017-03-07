Truck smashes into check cashing store before robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck smashed into a check cashing store moments before a robbery Tuesday.
Several men jumped out of the truck and stole items from an Ace Cash Express.
A person at the store was injured, though it’s not known how severe those injuries are.
When they ran out of the store, they got into a black Nissan Juke and took off.
The truck was left on the scene.
The store is located at 3310 Jackson Avenue.
A few minutes later, police found the Nissan crashed into a house near Orchi and Berkshire.
The three men ran off carrying TV’s which were apparently taken from the store.
Police are setting up a perimeter.
35.167138 -89.950539